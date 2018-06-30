Nats slug seven homers in 17-7 rout of Phils

Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto each hit three-run home runs, and the Washington Nationals snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the host Philadelphia Phillies 17-7 Friday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Nationals hit seven home runs, three coming in the first two innings off Philadelphia starter Nick Pivetta. Trea Turner and Soto each hit two-run homers in the first inning, and Rendon followed in the second inning with his 10th home run of the season to give Washington a commanding 7-0 lead.

Soto also homered in the ninth inning, a three-run shot to give him five RBIs on the night.

Pivetta (4-7) gave up seven runs on seven hits in just 1 2/3 innings.

Washington’s lead grew to 10-0 on a three-run home run by Harper in the fourth inning. It was Harper’s 20th of the season. He now has six seasons with at least 20 home runs, putting him one behind Ryan Zimmerman and Andre Dawson for the most in franchise history (Montreal and Washington).

The Phillies also played long ball, with Scott Kingery and Rhys Hoskins each hitting home runs off Washington starter Erick Fedde, and Carlos Santana blasting a two-run home run in the seventh inning that cut Washington’s lead to 12-7.

Hoskins has homered in three straight games.

Andrew Knapp also drove in a run for the Phillies, who had their modest two-game winning streak snapped.

Fedde (1-3) gave up five runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking three in earning his first major league win.

Brian Goodwin, Mark Reynolds and Soto homered in the top of the ninth inning for Washington. Reynolds’ home run snapped a 0-for-25 slump.

The 17 runs are a season-high for the Nationals.

Philadelphia leads Washington by one game in the National League East standings entering the weekend. Both teams are chasing the first-place Atlanta Braves.

The Phillies will send Jake Arrieta (5-6, 3.54 ERA) to the mound to try to bounce back Saturday. The Nationals will counter with Gio Gonzalez (6-5, 3.68).

—Field Level Media