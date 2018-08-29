Rondon's 9th-inning HR ruins Nola's gem as Nats stun Phils

Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer in the three-run, ninth-inning rally to help the visiting Washington Nationals defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Ryan Zimmerman had three doubles and a stolen base for the Nationals, who have won the first two games of the three-game series.

The Phillies had a two-run homer from Jorge Alfaro and a solo shot from Odubel Herrera.

Tommy Hunter, who pitched a perfect eighth, walked Bryce Harper to start the ninth. He was replaced by Pat Neshek, who allowed Rendon’s 17th homer of the season to give the Nationals the lead.

Neshek (1-1) was replaced by Hector Neris after Zimmerman’s third double of the game, matching a franchise record. Zimmerman stole third and scored an important insurance run as catcher Alfaro’s throw sailed into left field for an error.

Koda Glover (1-2) pitched around a walk in the bottom of the eighth to get the win.

Justin Miller allowed doubles to Nick Williams and pinch hitter Wilson Ramos with one out in the bottom of the ninth to cut the lead to one run.

Greg Holland replaced Miller to pick up his first save of the season when Alfaro flied out to center and pinch runner Vince Velasquez, one of the Phillies’ starting pitchers, was ruled to have left second base too soon in tagging up before going to third base on the catch.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola allowed two runs (one earned), four hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven innings in a hard-luck no-decision.

Nationals ace Max Scherzer pitched five innings before being removed for a pinch hitter. He allowed three runs and four hits (two homers) and struck out five.

Nola also had opposed Scherzer Thursday when the Phillies won a duel 2-0 in Washington.

The Phillies’ second hit of the game was Herrera’s 21st homer of the season in the bottom of the fourth.

Matt Grace pitched around a single and struck out two in 1 2/3 innings after replacing Scherzer in the sixth.

The Nationals scored twice in the seventh. Rendon singled to lead off the inning and Zimmerman doubled with one out. Matt Wieters grounded out to first, but both runners scored on Carlos Santana’s error on the throw home.

Jimmy Cordero replaced Grace with two out and no one on base in the bottom of the seventh, and struck out pinch hitter Jose Bautista, who was obtained in a trade from the New York Mets Tuesday.

Hunter retired pinch hitter Mark Reynolds on a called third strike to start the eighth. Reynolds was ejected for arguing the call.

