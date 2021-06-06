J.T. Realmuto's 100th homer caps Phillies' win over Nationals

J.T. Realmuto and Brad Miller homered and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the visiting Washington Nationals 12-6 on Sunday afternoon.

Realmuto’s three-run shot in the sixth inning was his 100th career home run, his fifth of the season.

Sam Coonrod (1-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win and the Phillies scored seven runs in the fourth inning to win the rubber match in the series, their first series win since taking two of three at Washington from May 11-13.

Juan Soto was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for the Nationals, who have lost eight of their last 11.

The game was delayed just over 20 minutes in the eighth inning when the protective netting behind home plate collapsed.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez gave up three runs on four hits, a walk and two hit batters in four innings.

Washington starter Austin Voth left in the top of the third after being hit by a Velasquez pitch that appeared to deflect off Voth’s helmet before striking the left side of his face.

The Nationals took a 1-0 lead when, after Victor Robles and Voth were hit by pitches, Trea Turner singled and then Soto singled to drive in Robles.

In the fourth, back-to-back doubles by Jordy Mercer and Robles made it 2-0. Robles stole third and scored on a throwing error by catcher Realmuto.

The game turned when the Phillies scored seven runs on three hits, four walks and an error in the fourth.

With one out, Realmuto walked and Bryce Harper singled. Reliever Kyle Finnegan (2-1) replaced Sam Clay for Washington and Rhys Hoskins reached on an error to load the bases. Andrew McCutchen singled home a run and Miller and Alec Bohm walked to make it 3-3.

Everybody was safe when Ronald Torreyes hit into a fielder’s choice and the Phillies took the lead. Matt Joyce struck out, but Finnegan’s pitch was wild and Miller scored. Odubel Herrera capped the inning with a two-run single to make it 7-3.

Miller’s two-run homer made it 9-3 in the fifth.

The Nationals cut the deficit in the sixth on an RBI groundout by Andrew Stevenson, an RBI single by Turner and a run-scoring triple by Soto, but Realmuto’s opposite-field homer made it 12-6 after six.

