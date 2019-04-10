Nationals rally to outlast Phillies in 10th

Juan Soto hit a three-run home run off Jose Alvarez in the top of the 10th inning to rally the visiting Washington Nationals to a 10-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

Apr 9, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) signs autographs for young fans in the stands prior to the game against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Robles, who had three hits, tied the score with a solo homer in the ninth while Yan Gomes and Howie Kendrick homered for the Nationals. Anthony Rendon had two hits and two RBIs and Gomes added two hits.

Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg lasted only four innings and gave up six hits and six runs while walking four and striking out three. Sean Doolittle (3-0) picked up the win in relief.

Bryce Harper and Maikel Franco homered while J.T. Realmuto added three hits for the Phillies, who couldn’t hold a 6-1 lead.

Franco had two hits and two runs scored while Jean Segura contributed a two-run triple as the Phillies had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola tossed 6 1/3 shaky innings and allowed five runs. Edubray Ramos surrendered a solo homer to Robles with two outs in the ninth and Alvarez (0-1) took the loss.

Franco slammed a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the third to tie the score at 1. It was Franco’s fourth homer.

Then with one out in the third, Harper drilled a three-run home run to left-center field for a 4-1 advantage for the Phillies. Harper pounced on a changeup by Strasburg for his fourth homer.

Segura added a two-run triple with two outs in the fourth to put the Phillies ahead 6-1. The ball landed just inside the line near the warning track in right.

Rendon came through for Washington again with an RBI double to right in the sixth, slicing the Phillies’ lead to 6-2. Rendon’s double pushed his hitting streak to nine straight.

Gomes then crushed a two-run homer off Nola in the seventh as the Nationals closed within 6-4. Kendrick added a solo home run in the inning, cutting the lead to 6-5.

Robles then lofted a solo shot into the stands in left to tie the score at 6 in the ninth.

—Field Level Media