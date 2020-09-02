Nola gets offensive support as Phillies blank Nationals

Alec Bohm homered, doubled and drove in two runs to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Washington Nationals 6-0 on Tuesday.

Sep 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run home run and Rhys Hoskins walked and added two hits for his fourth consecutive multi-hit game for the Phillies. Bryce Harper reached base four times with a single and three walks.

The Phillies moved above .500 for the first time this season at 16-15 and have won the first two games of this four-game series against the defending World Series champion Nationals.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola (4-2) tossed eight shutout innings and gave up only two hits. Nola, who threw 113 pitches, struck out nine and walked three.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin allowed five hits and two runs in five innings. Corbin (2-3) walked three and struck out two.

The skidding Nationals have dropped four in a row to fall to 12-21, in last place in the National League East.

The Phillies struck first in the fifth inning when Bohm launched a solo home run to left field for a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, J.T. Realmuto added an RBI single to right, scoring Hoskins from second for a 2-0 advantage.

The Nationals managed only two hits through the first six innings — a single by Yan Gomes and a double by Luis Garcia. Juan Soto walked with one out in the sixth, but Howie Kendrick grounded into a double play.

In the bottom of the sixth, Bohm doubled to right-center to score Didi Gregorius for a 3-0 lead. One out later, McCutchen blasted a three-run home run to left off Kyle Finnegan for a 6-0 advantage.

The Phillies sent 10 batters to the plate in the inning, and Gregorius flied out with the bases loaded to end further damage.

Nola walked Michael A. Taylor with two outs in the eighth and Trea Turner grounded out to halt his hitting streak at 16 games.

Gregorius came up again with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth but struck out swinging against Ryne Harper.

Hector Neris allowed a pair of hits in the ninth but Adam Eaton grounded out to third to end the game.

—Field Level Media