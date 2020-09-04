Phils win in 10, finish 4-game sweep of Nats

Alec Bohm hit a sacrifice fly to center field in the bottom of the 10th inning to score J.T. Realmuto and lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Washington Nationals 6-5 on Thursday.

Sep 3, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Philadelphia Phillies great Dick Allen speaks on the big screen in an empty stadium as his number is retired during a ceremony at Citizens Bank Park before a game against the Washington Nationals. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bohm had three hits and Rhys Hoskins homered for the Phillies, who swept the four-game series. Before the game, the Phillies retired Dick Allen’s No. 15.

Andrew Knapp and Didi Gregorius added two hits each for the Phillies, who improved to 18-15 by posting their ninth win in 10 games. Realmuto scored three runs.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin gave up seven hits and four runs in six innings. He fanned five without issuing a walk. Blake Parker (3-0) earned the win after pitching around a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th.

Trea Turner hit an inside-the-park home run and added two singles and three RBI for the Nationals (12-23), who dropped their sixth in a row.

Michael A. Taylor homered, Luis Garcia had three hits and Juan Soto chipped in with two hits.

Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez lasted only 3 1/3 innings and allowed eight hits and four runs, though just one was earned. He struck out one and walked one.

Sean Doolittle (0-2) took the loss in relief.

With Realmuto starting the bottom of the 10th on second base, Gregorius’ sacrifice bunt moved the runner to third. After consecutive intentional walks loaded the bases, Bohm’s fly ball provided the walk-off win.

The Phillies struck in the first inning when Gregorius ripped a ball that turned into a two-run error by Nationals third baseman Brock Holt.

Turner tied the game in the third when he hit a two-run, inside-the-park home run as his deep drive clanged off the top of the wall in center.

Hoskins launched a solo homer in the third to put the Phillies back ahead 3-2. It was Hoskins’ sixth homer in the past nine games.

The Phillies then went ahead 4-2 when Gregorius slammed a double into the gap in right-center to score Realmuto all the way from first.

Turner knocked in his third run with a groundout in the fifth. Soto followed with an RBI single to center to tie the game at 4.

Phillies reliever David Phelps gave up a solo homer to Taylor as the Nationals took a 5-4 lead in the seventh.

Andrew McCutchen came up as a pinch hitter in the eighth and contributed an RBI groundout to tie the game at 5.

The Nationals loaded the bases with two outs in the 10th, but Holt grounded out.

—Field Level Media