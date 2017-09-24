Preview: Phillies at Braves

The Atlanta Braves had not produced much success against the Philadelphia Phillies this year until late last month, but they have a chance to end the season series with five straight victories. The Braves can finish a three-game sweep and win for the fourth straight time overall when they host the National League East rival Phillies on Sunday afternoon to complete their home schedule.

Johan Camargo delivered a pinch-hit, two-run double in the eighth inning to break a tie and Atlanta went on to earn a 4-2 victory Saturday while the rookie infielder improved to 17-for-43 with eight RBIs in 13 games this month. Rookie left-hander Luiz Gohara goes after his second career victory when he takes the mound for the Braves in the finale and Philadelphia counters with righty Nick Pivetta, who is 2-0 against Atlanta this year. The Phillies (61-94), who won 12 of the first 14 in the season series, have dropped three in a row overall after winning eight of their previous 11 contests and are in a four-way battle to avoid finishing with the worst record in baseball. Philadelphia’s rookie Rhys Hoskins registered an RBI double Saturday for his only hit of the series and has not homered in nine consecutive games after going deep 18 times in his first 34 major-league contests.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Nick Pivetta (6-10, 6.57 ERA) vs. Braves LH Luiz Gohara (1-2, 6.06)

Pivetta won for just the second time in nine starts Monday when he held the Los Angeles Dodgers to two runs on four hits over six innings with eight strikeouts. The 24-year-old Canadian rookie boasts 129 strikeouts in 122 innings but has given up 25 homers in 24 games and owns a 7.29 ERA on the road. Camargo (three RBIs) and Ender Inciarte (two walks) are both 2-for-4 against Pivetta this season.

Gohara makes his fourth career start after permitting four runs on 11 hits across a season-high 6 1/3 innings with four strikeouts on Tuesday in a loss to Washington. The 21-year-old Brazilian posted his first career quality start on Sept. 13 in his second outing when he yielded two runs (one earned) over six innings at Washington. Gohara has struck out 16 in 16 1/3 innings with just four walks and one homer allowed among 21 hits.

WALK-OFFS

1. Inciarte recorded his 194th hit of the season Saturday, pulling him within six of becoming the first Brave to reach 200 since Marquis Grissom (1996).

2. Philadelphia CF Odubel Herrera is 0-for-16 over his last four games with seven strikeouts, dropping his batting average to .224 in September.

3. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman, who is two home runs shy of second straight 30-homer season, missed Saturday’s game due to illness and is considered day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Phillies 6, Braves 4