Braves rally past Phillies with three-run eighth

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves have long been eliminated from playoff consideration. But it hasn’t stopped the club from continuing to weave its late-inning magic.

On Saturday, the Braves collected their league-leading 20th win in their last at-bat. And it was the rookies who came through to produce the win.

Rookie Johan Camargo delivered a pinch-hit double with two outs in the eighth inning to drive in two runs and give the Braves a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night at SunTrust Park.

“It’s important for me to put in the work ethic day in and day out,” Camargo said. “The other thing is I try to stay as healthy as I can and be consistent.”

The Braves rallied to score three times in the eighth against reliever Luis Garcia. Matt Adams opened with a one-out single and rookie pinch-runner Micah Johnson stole second and scored on rookie Dansby Swanson’s single, tying the score at 2.

Swanson went to second on the throw and rookie Rio Ruiz was intentionally walked. Both advanced on a wild pitch and scored easily when Camargo lined a 1-2 pitch in the gap in right.

The winning pitcher was left-hander Rex Brothers (4-3), who worked a scoreless eighth inning. Arodys Vizcaino pitched the ninth and struck out the side for his 13th save.

Atlanta has won four consecutive games over the Phillies after starting the season 12-2 against Philadelphia.

Garcia (2-5) had not allowed a run in his last 12 1/3 innings and gave up multiple runs in one inning for the first time since Aug. 3.

“Luis got behind on the hitters and didn’t throw quality strikes,” Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said. “He’s had some good moments and some bad moments like tonight. When you’re pitching in a clutch situation like that, you can’t fall behind hitters. You’ve got to get ahead of hitters.”

Phillies starter Henderson Alvarez pitched five shutout innings but failed to pick up his first victory in three years when the bullpen was unable to hold the lead. Alvarez was seeking his first major league win since Sept. 23, 2014, when he beat the Philadelphia Phillies while a member of the Miami Marlins.

“Alvarez pitched through five innings, got through it,” Mackanin said. “Didn’t give up a run. Ball had some movement on it, he changed speeds.”

The veteran right-hander pitched five shutout innings in his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He gave up five runs and walked three (one intentionally) and struck out two.

“That’s the way baseball is sometimes,” Alvarez said. “There are some things you cannot control. Just go out there and try your best.”

Atlanta starter Julio Teheran received no decision. He pitched seven innings and allowed two runs (one earned), seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts. In his last six starts, Teheran has not allowed more than three runs.

“I think it was huge to be able to get out of that (seventh) inning,” he said. “I wanted to try my best. I gave up one run early, but I was trying to keep the score low. I knew the guys would get some runs later.”

The Braves got their first run when Ruiz hit his fourth homer in the sixth inning off Kevin Siegrist.

The Phillies got a run in the first inning. Nick Williams had a two-out single and came around to score when Rhys Hoskins doubled off the fence in center field.

Philadelphia added a run in the fifth without hitting the ball out of the infield. Maikel Franco reached on an infield single and J.P. Crawford walked. Both advanced on an infield out and Franco scored a passed ball.

The Braves had the bases loaded in the fourth inning and runners on the corners in the fifth but failed to score.

NOTES: Philadelphia broke a club record by allowing its 215th home run. The previous record was set in 2004. Kevin Siegrist allowed the tiebreaker, which was hit by Atlanta’s Rio Ruiz. ... Atlanta CF Ender Inciarte had a double and needs five more hits to reach 200. ... Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman was sick with a stomach virus and out of the lineup on Saturday. ... Atlanta signed C Kurt Suzuki to a one-year, $3.5 million contract for 2018. The club has a $4 million option on C Tyler Flowers, which the club expected to exercise. .. Atlanta signed Korean SS Jihwan Bae. He was at SunTrust Park and met with fellow countryman Hyn Soo Kim of the Phillies before the game. Bae is likened to a left-handed Trea Turner. ... Sunday will be the final game of the season at SunTrust Park. The Braves are 37-43 in their new home.