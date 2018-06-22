FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 2:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Jay, D-backs dump Pirates, 9-3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jon Jay drove in two runs and scored twice as the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks roughed up Pittsburgh Pirates starter Chad Kuhl for an early eight-run lead Thursday en route to a 9-3 win.

Jay, a Pirates killer who is hitting .333 against them in his career, was 2-for-4 with two doubles. Ketel Marte and Alex Avila homered for Arizona, which has won 10 of 13, including three of four against the Pirates.

Rookie Austin Meadows went 3-for-4 and scored a run for Pittsburgh, which has lost three of four.

Diamondbacks starter Zack Godley (8-5) gave up three runs, two of them earned, and four hits in six innings. He had five strikeouts and three walks. Fernando Salas pitched a scoreless seventh, Jorge De La Rosa 1 2/3 shutout innings, and Jake Barrett got the final out.

Kuhl (5-5) allowed eight runs and eight hits, including two homers, in two-plus innings, with two strikeouts and one walk.

Jay led off the first with a double that bounced into the stands in left, advanced on Paul Goldschmidt’s walk and David Peralta’s fielder’s choice, and scored on Daniel Descalso’s sacrifice fly. Ketel Marte followed with a two-run shot, his sixth homer, for a 3-0 lead.

In the second, Nick Ahmed doubled to left and went to third on Jarrod Dyson’s single. After Godley bunted Dyson to second, Jay smacked a two-run double to make it 5-0. Goldschmidt then drove in Jay with base hit for a 6-0 Arizona lead.

Ketel Marte singled in the third ahead of Avila’s third homer to make it 8-0. That broke an 0-for-18 funk by Avila and chased Kuhl.

Francisco Cervelli hit a one-out RBI single in the fourth for the Pirates’ first run. Pittsburgh made it 8-3 with two more runs in the sixth, on Starling Marte’s RBI double — his 800th career hit and 300th career RBI — and Colin Moran’s sacrifice fly.

Avila hit an RBI double in the ninth for the Diamondbacks’ ninth run.

—Field Level Media

