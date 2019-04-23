D-backs clobber Pirates behind seven-run 7th inning

EditorsNote: fixes to “three hits” in second graf

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Godley (52) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park.

David Peralta smacked a three-run triple and Christian Walker added a two-run homer during a seven-run seventh inning Monday as the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks clobbered the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-4.

Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in three runs, and John Ryan Murphy added three hits for Arizona, which has won six of eight.

Colin Moran drove in two runs for Pittsburgh, which has dropped seven straight to Arizona at home. Elias Diaz, making his season debut after being on the injured list, added an RBI, as did Josh Bell. Gregory Polanco, also making his debut after being on the IL, had two hits.

Diamondbacks starter Zack Godley gave up four runs and seven hits in four innings, with four walks and two strikeouts.

Matt Andriese (3-1) surrendered one hit in two scoreless innings in recording the win.

Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove, who had allowed two earned runs this season, was charged with three runs and five hits in six-plus innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Pirates reliever Nick Burdi left in the eighth inning. He collapsed, clutching the biceps on his throwing arm, after a pitch.

Kyle Crick (0-1) allowed four runs in two-thirds of an inning. Outfielder JB Shuck pitched a scoreless ninth for Pittsburgh.

In the third, Escobar’s one-out homer to right, his third, gave the Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead.

Pittsburgh scored twice in the bottom of the third on Moran’s RBI double and Diaz’s RBI base hit, then added two more in the fifth on Bell’s RBI triple and Moran’s run-scoring single for a 4-1 lead.

In the seventh, Arizona’s Wilmer Flores drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on Nick Ahmed’s single, chasing Musgrove.

Against Crick, Murphy bunted for a single to load the bases. Pinch hitter Blake Swihart was given an RBI single when Diaz was out of position for a play at the plate, closing the deficit to 4-2.

An out later, Escobar’s bloop single drove in Murphy. Peralta cleared the bases with a triple, giving the Diamondbacks a 6-4 lead. Walker made it 8-4 with his seventh homer.

In the eighth, Arizona added four more runs, on RBI singles by Ketel Marte and Escobar and a two-run single by Adam Jones.

