Dyson, D-backs slide past Pirates

Jarrod Dyson went 2-for-3 with a walk and avoided a tag at home for the go-ahead run in the sixth inning Monday as the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1.

Apr 23, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly (18) looks on at the batting cage before playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona is 6-2 on its road trip, which includes two more games against the Pirates. The Diamondbacks have won eight straight games at Pittsburgh.

Overall, Arizona has won seven of nine.

The Diamondbacks, who spotted Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead, came back from a deficit to beat the Pirates for the second night in a row.

Pittsburgh has lost three straight for the first time this year.

Diamondbacks starter Luke Weaver (2-1) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run and six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. He has a 1.53 ERA in his past three starts.

Greg Holland pitched the ninth for his fifth save in as many opportunities.

Pittsburgh starter Trevor Williams (1-1) pitched seven innings, giving up two runs and four hits, with four strikeouts and one walk. Williams came into the game with three straight no-decisions.

Pirates rookie outfielder Bryan Reynolds, called up over the weekend because of mounting team injuries, left the game for a pinch runner after leading off the fourth with a single. He grabbed at his left quadriceps after running to first.

Pittsburgh took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Colin Moran led off with a broken-bat infield single. After Reynolds struck out, Francisco Cervelli doubled to left-center to drive in Moran.

The Diamondbacks tied it in the fourth. Dyson opened with a single and was erased on Eduardo Escobar’s fielder’s choice. Escobar moved to second on David Peralta’s groundout and scored on Adam Jones’ double down the line in right, Jones’ 16th RBI, making it 1-1.

In the sixth, Dyson drew a one-out walk, and Escobar doubled him to third with a smack to left-center. Peralta grounded into a fielder’s choice, with the throw going home. Dyson was called out, but that was overturned upon a challenge as he beat catcher Cervelli’s tag, and Arizona led 2-1.

