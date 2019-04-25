Greinke helps D-backs finish four-game sweep of Pirates

Zack Greinke pitched seven two-hit scoreless innings and tripled and scored on Thursday to lead the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks past the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-0 to complete a four-game series sweep.

Apr 25, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams (34) throws on the field before playing the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Greinke (4-1) struck out seven and walked one. He retired the final 14 batters he faced. Andrew Chafin pitched the eighth and Yoshihisa Hirano the ninth to complete the combined five-hit shutout.

Christian Walker doubled twice, scored once and drove in a run, and Jarrod Dyson was 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored for Arizona, which has won nine of its last 11.

The Diamondbacks outscored Pittsburgh 30-7 in the four games.

Rookie Cole Tucker, a native of suburban Phoenix, had two singles for the Pirates, who have lost a season-worst five straight, and have fallen 10 times in a row against the Diamondbacks at PNC Park.

Pittsburgh starter Jameson Taillon (1-3) gave up five runs and six hits in five innings, with five strikeouts and no walks.

Dyson led off the game with a single to right, moved to second on Ildemaro Vargas’ groundout and, after Eduardo Escobar was hit in the side by a pitch, scored on Walker’s double off the wall in right. Escobar came home on Ketel Marte’s groundout for a 2-0 lead.

In the fourth, Walker led off with another shot off the wall in right — his ninth double of the season — and advanced to third on Marte’s single to center. Blake Swihart’s groundout brought Walker home to make it 3-0.

Greinke led off the fifth with his first career triple, another Arizona shot off the wall in right. Greinke scored on Dyson’s stand-up triple down the line in right for a 4-0 lead.

An out later, Escobar drove in Dyson on a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0.

Pittsburgh left fielder J.B. Shuck leapt back-first into the wall to make a catch and rob Escobar of what would have been a two-run homer to end the Diamondbacks’ seventh.

The start of the game was delayed a half-hour by rain.

