Braves' rookie starter Wilson wins MLB debut over Pirates, 1-0

Right-hander Bryse Wilson pitched five scoreless innings for a win in his major league debut and the Atlanta Braves made Nick Markakis’ first-inning RBI single hold up Monday night for a 1-0 win over the host Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Relievers Sam Freeman, Brad Brach, Jesse Biddle, Jonny Venters and Dan Winkler completed the seven-hit shutout, which broke Atlanta’s four-game losing streak. Winkler pitched the ninth for his second save.

The Braves moved a game up over idle Philadelphia atop the National League East.

The Pirates fell back to .500, six games off the wild-card pace. They had won two in a row but have three 1-0 losses in their past five games.

Wilson struck out five and allowed three hits and three walks. He was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to make a spot start so the regulars in the rotation could get pushed back for an extra day of rest.

Wilson, 20 years and 243 days old, became the youngest starter in the big leagues this season. He began the season in Advanced A ball in the Florida State League.

Wilson almost got his first hit. In the fourth, he hit what looked like a single to shallow right, but Pittsburgh right fielder Gregory Polanco threw him out at first.

Pittsburgh starter Chris Archer (4-6) was effective, too, but not lucky. He was pulled after the fourth inning because of left leg pain. He corkscrewed awkwardly on a strikeout swing in the third. He pitched one more inning, allowing one run and five hits overall, with three strikeouts and one walk.

With two outs in the first, Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman doubled to the corner in right. Markakis drove him in with a single to left for what proved the game’s only run.

In the seventh, Pittsburgh’s Adeiny Hechavarria hit a one-out single to left and went to second on a wild pitch. An out later and after Biddle replaced Brach, Hechavarria was thrown out at home by Gold Glove center fielder Ender Inciarte.

—Field Level Media