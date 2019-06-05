Braves' late power surge too much for Pirates

EditorsNote: Several changes

Jun 4, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) looks on at the batting cage before playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Riley, Josh Donaldson and Freddie Freeman each homered in the seventh inning or later Tuesday as the visiting Atlanta Braves came from behind to down the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-5 for their third straight win.

Melky Cabrera hit a two-run homer and an RBI single for Pittsburgh, which blew two three-run leads and lost for the 11th time in 15 games.

Atlanta starter Max Fried gave up five runs and nine hits in four innings, with three strikeouts and two walks. Dan Winkler (2-1) pitched a scoreless sixth.

Pirates starter Steven Brault also pitched four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and five hits, with three strikeouts and three walks.

Atlanta picked up an unearned run in the first. Ronald Acuna walked and went to second on Dansby Swanson’s single. Brault struck out the next two batters, but on the second, Donaldson, Acuna was running and came home on catcher Elias Diaz’s error throwing to third.

But Pittsburgh sent nine batters to the plate and leapfrogged Atlanta to take a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the first. After the first two batters lined out, Starling Marte singled, followed by Cabrera’s fourth homer, just inside the foul pole in left. Diaz singled, moved to third on Jose Osuna’s double, and they both scored on Cole Tucker’s double.

The Braves got one back in the second when Riley walked, moved to second on a wild pitch, took third on Ozzie Albies’ groundout and scored on Tyler Flowers’ groundout.

In the bottom of the inning, Marte doubled with two outs and scored on Cabrera’s single to make it 5-2.

In the sixth, the Braves pulled to within 5-3 when pinch hitter Matt Joyce singled home Riley, who reached on an error.

In the seventh against Kyle Crick (2-2), Donaldson drew a four-pitch walk with one out. Pittsburgh left fielder Bryan Reynolds dropped Nick Markakis’ fly ball for an error to put runners on first and second, and Riley followed with his ninth homer to give the Braves a 6-5 lead.

With reliever Geoff Hartlieb pitching in the eighth for Pittsburgh, Swanson singled, Freeman doubled and Donaldson hit his eighth homer to extend it to 9-5.

Freeman’s two-run blast, his 15th, came in the ninth. He plated Swanson, who drove in Charlie Culberson on a fielder’s choice a batter earlier.

—Field Level Media