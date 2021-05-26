Joc Pederson homers twice as Cubs beat Pirates

EditorsNote: Edits thru

Joc Pederson smacked two home runs Tuesday as the visiting Chicago Cubs erased an early three-run deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3.

Anthony Rizzo’s RBI single in the fifth provided the winning margin for the Cubs, who have won two games in a row and four of five.

Chicago starter Jake Arrieta (5-4) gave up three runs, one of them unearned, and five hits in five innings, with one walk and seven strikeouts. He also singled and scored.

Craig Kimbrel escaped Cole Tucker’s leadoff double in the ninth for his 10th save in 12 chances.

Ben Gamel was 2-for-2 with an RBI single, a double and a walk, and Jacob Stallings added an RBI single for the Pirates, who dropped their fourth straight.

Pittsburgh starter Cody Ponce (0-1), who was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Indianapolis, pitched five innings in his 2021 debut. He gave up four runs and nine hits, with one walk and two strikeouts.

Chicago second baseman Nico Hoerner left in the sixth inning. He tumbled and grabbed his right hamstring after trying to reach on a grounder.

The Pirates took a 2-0 lead in the first. Adam Frazier hit Arrieta’s first pitch for a single to center and went to third on Gamel’s double to right. Frazier scored on a passed ball by Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins.

After Bryan Reynolds struck out, Stallings’ base hit to left brought home Gamel.

In the second, Will Craig hit a one-out double to left for the Pirates. An out later, Frazier got hit by a pitch. Gamel’s single to center drove in Craig for a 3-0 lead. It was Gamel’s first RBI with Pittsburgh.

Pederson’s one-out homer to right in the third inning cut the deficit to 3-1. It was his third homer of the season.

In the fifth, Arrieta singled to left with one out in front of Pederson’s homer to right-center, tying the game at 3-3. An out later, Javy Baez aggressively legged out a double to left and scored on Rizzo’s hit up the middle to push the Cubs ahead 4-3.

