Pirates late rally stuns White Sox

Jason Martin scored the winning run in the ninth inning for a 5-4 Pittsburgh Pirates victory Tuesday when catcher Yasmani Grandal dropped a toss home, ending the visiting Chicago White Sox’s four-game winning streak.

Sep 6, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero (50) throws in the outfield before playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Against reliever Ross Detwiler (1-1) in the ninth, Gregory Polanco and Josh Bell singled. Jimmy Cordero replaced Detwiler, and Martin pinch-ran for Polanco. Ke’Bryan Hayes was intentionally walked after the runners advanced on a wild pitch. Cordero got Kevin Newman’s short chopper and threw home, and Grandal’s error allowed Martin to score.

Jacob Stallings had an RBI double, Hayes stroked a run-scoring triple, and Newman and Erik Gonzalez each hit RBI singles for Pittsburgh (14-26).

Grandal hit a two-run homer and Yoan Mancada added an RBI single for the White Sox.

Pittsburgh’s Joe Musgrove pitched four scoreless innings. He allowed three hits, struck out five and walked two. Richard Rodriguez (2-2) pitched a scoreless ninth.

White Sox starter Dylan Cease pitched five-plus innings, giving up two runs and five hits, with two strikeouts and no walks.

Chicago (26-16) scored three runs in the fifth. Nick Madrigal doubled off the wall in right with one out. Tim Anderson singled and Madrigal ran through third base coach Nick Capra’s signal to stop and was out at home on a play close enough that the White Sox unsuccessfully challenged the call.

Anderson went to second on center fielder Bryan Reynolds’ throw home and scored on Moncada’s infield base hit for a 1-0 lead.

Grandal followed with his sixth homer, to right, to make it 3-0.

Pittsburgh struck back in the bottom of the fifth. Bell doubled with two outs and scored on Hayes’ triple off the wall in right, making it 3-1. Newman’s infield single brought Hayes home to close it to 3-2.

In the eighth, Jose Abreu hit a two-out single to right and raced home on Polanco’s misplay of Eloy Jimenez’s double to right for a 4-2 lead.

In the Pittsburgh eighth, Newman led off with a double and scored on Stallings’ double to close it to 4-3. Stallings moved to third on a groundout and was replaced by pinch runner Cole Tucker, who scored on Gonzalez’s single for a 4-all tie.

