Frazier, Polanco help Pirates knock off Reds

Adam Frazier had four hits and three RBIs, including a solo home run, Gregory Polanco launched a two-run homer, and Trevor Williams pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings as the host Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 on Monday afternoon.

With the Pirates nursing a 1-0 lead, Polanco hit his 23rd homer of the season in the sixth, following a leadoff single by Frazier, to back Williams.

Polanco also had a single against Reds starter Matt Harvey, leaving him 6-for-19 with three home runs and a triple overall against the right-hander.

Frazier struck earlier, drilling a changeup from Harvey into the seats in right field in the first inning. It was Frazier’s eighth home run of the season, and his fifth since Aug. 5. He struck again later, drilling a two-run single in the seventh against reliever Sal Romano.

Williams (12-9) threw 101 pitches and lowered his ERA to 3.15. He scattered five hits and walked one while striking out four, and it was his second consecutive start of not allowing a run. Going back to mid-July, he has allowed only four runs in his last nine starts while winning six of eight decisions.

He dodged a few threats along the way.

In the first inning, the Reds put runners at second and third with one out, but Eugenio Suarez, who began the day tied for the National League lead with 100 RBIs, struck out looking, and Williams got Scott Schebler to fly out to end the threat.

In the top of the fifth, a single and an errant pickoff throw by Williams put a runner at second with no outs, but Williams set down the next three batters to preserve the shutout.

Harvey (6-8) went six innings, allowing three runs and seven hits. He struck out three and didn’t walk a batter.

The Pirates ended a two-game losing streak but have still lost nine of their last 13 games, while the Reds lost their third in a row and their 10th in their last 14.

Scooter Gennett hit his 20th home run of the season, a solo shot, in the eighth off reliever Kyle Crick. Gennett, the NL’s leading hitter at .320, finished with two of the Reds’ seven hits.

Reds infielder Blake Trahan made his major league debut and had a single in three at-bats.

The Pirates had nine hits.

