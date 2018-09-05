FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 2:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Marte, Polanco push Pirates past Reds

2 Min Read

EditorsNote: Fixed erroneous references to Williams — changed to Musgrove in 9th graf

Starling Marte cracked a two-run homer, and Gregory Polanco had a two-run double Tuesday as the Pittsburgh Pirates downed the visiting Cincinnati Reds 7-3 at PNC Park for their second straight win.

The Pirates are 11-4 against Cincinnati this year.

Scooter Gennett hit two solo homers for the Reds, who have lost two straight and five of seven.

Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove (6-8) struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings. He gave up two runs on five hits and no walks.

Cincinnati starter Cody Reed (0-2) allowed six runs and nine hits in five innings. The rookie struck out two and walked one.

Pittsburgh’s Adam Frazier doubled to left-center with one out in the first. Polanco followed with a single to left. Francisco Cervelli drove in Frazier with a base hit to left to make it 1-0.

In the third, Marte bunted his way on with one out, and Frazier walked. Both scored on Polanco’s double to right. Polanco later scored on Jose Osuna’s sacrifice fly, making it 4-0.

In the fourth, Pablo Reyes, making his first major league start, led off for Pittsburgh with an infield single, his first career hit. He came home ahead of Marte, who parked a shot in the right-center-field stands for his 18th homer and a 6-0 edge.

Musgrove gave up two hits through six scoreless innings before Gennett hit a one-out homer, his 21st, to right. Musgrove gave up back-to-back singles to Eugenio Suarez and Scott Schebler before being lifted for reliever Richard Rodriguez.

Tucker Barnhart walked to load the bases, and Rodriguez hit Phillip Ervin to force in a run, making it 6-2 before Rodriguez escaped the jam without further damage.

Gennett hit another homer to right with two outs in the eighth, off Kyle Crick, to close Cincinnati within 6-3.

Reyes got his first extra-base hit, a double off the wall in right, and his first RBI in the eighth, driving in Jordan Luplow, who had singled, for a 7-3 lead.

—Field Level Media

