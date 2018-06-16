Pirates slug three homers in victory over Reds

Colin Moran, Elias Diaz and Josh Harrison hit homers Saturday as the Pittsburgh Pirates topped the visiting Cincinnati Reds 6-2 for their third straight win.

The Pirates, who broke it open with three runs in the sixth, got back to .500 and ensured themselves of winning a series after dropping eight in a row.

Eugenio Suarez and Brandon Dixon hit homers for the Reds, who have lost two straight after a three-game winning streak.

Pittsburgh starter Ivan Nova (4-5) gave up one run and five hits in six innings, with three strikeouts and three walks. It was his second win in as many starts since he came off the disabled list with a finger injury. He has allowed one run in each of those two outings.

Reds right-hander Luis Castillo (4-8) allowed three runs and six hits, including two homers, in five innings, with two strikeouts and two walks.

Harrison led off the Pirates first with a single, moved to third on Austin Meadows’ double and scored on Starling Marte’s grounder for a 1-0 lead.

The Reds answered in the second. Suarez led off with his 13th homer, into his team’s bullpen in center, for a 1-1 tie and his 50th RBI.

In the third, Moran crushed his sixth homer to center with two outs as Pittsburgh regained the lead 2-1.

It was Diaz’s turn in the fourth. He led off with a shot inside the foul pole in left, his fifth homer, to make it 3-1.

In the sixth against Reds reliever Austin Brice, Josh Bell led off with a double and moved to third on Diaz’s groundout. Jordy Mercer was intentionally walked, and pinch hitter David Freese singled to drive in Bell to make it 4-1, with Mercer going to third.

Mercer was thrown out at home attempting to score on a wild pitch. Harrison followed with his fourth homer, a drive to left to make it 6-1.

Dixon led off the ninth with his first career homer, off reliever Michael Feliz, to cut it to 6-2.

