Schebler, Reds stave off sweep vs. Pirates

Billy Hamilton was 3 for 4 with three runs and two stolen bases and made a highlight catch, and Eugenio Suarez and Scott Schebler hit homers Sunday as the visiting Cincinnati Reds salvaged one win in their weekend series, 8-6, to end the Pittsburgh Pirates’ three-game winning streak.

Schebler’s two-run shot in the ninth provided the winning margin.

Colin Moran hit his second homer in as many days, and Gregory Polanco was 3-for-3 with a homer for the Pirates.

Cincinnati right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (2-1) gave up two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings, with four strikeouts and one walk. Raisel Iglesias got the final four outs for his 10th save.

Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove (2-2) allowed six runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings, with six strikeouts and one walk.

Hamilton made a full-speed diving catch of a Francisco Cervelli fly on the warning track in right-center in the first. Statcast rated the probability of making the catch at 2 percent.

Pittsburgh had better luck in the second when Moran hit a ball to the same area but over the fence for his seventh homer and a 1-0 lead.

The Reds took a 2-1 lead in the third on Schebler’s RBI grounder and Jose Peraza’s RBI single.

Suarez hit his 14th homer in the fourth, a two-run shot to left, for a 4-1 lead.

Cincinnati went ahead 6-1 in the fifth on Joey Votto’s bases-loaded, two-run double off the wall in right.

Polanco’s ninth homer, to center, brought the Pirates to within 6-2 in the bottom of the fifth.

With two outs in the seventh, Pittsburgh scored twice. Polanco walked. Jordy Mercer, pinch hitter David Freese and Josh Harrison followed with singles.

In the eighth, again with two outs, Corey Dickerson and Josh Bell singled. Polanco drove in Dickerson with a double to make it 6-5, with Bell thrown out at home.

Schebler’s two-run shot, his ninth, pushed the Reds to 8-5, making Austin Meadows’ RBI single in the bottom of the ninth not enough.

—Field Level Media