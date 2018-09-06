Taillon continues streak as Pirates edge Reds

Colin Moran hit an RBI double, and Gregory Polanco and Francisco Cervelli each drove in a run with a single Wednesday as the Pittsburgh Pirates topped the visiting Cincinnati Reds 3-2 to complete a three-game series sweep.

Jose Peraza belted a solo homer, and Dilson Herrera added an RBI double for the Reds.

The Pirates improved to 12-4 against Cincinnati this season.

Pittsburgh starter Jameson Taillon (12-9) extended his streak of starts with three earned runs allowed or fewer to 18, even though he wasn’t at his sharpest. He gave up one run and eight hits in five innings, with six strikeouts and no walks.

In working out of constant trouble, Taillon got his pitch count up. On his 100th and final pitch, he struck out Scott Schebler with the bases loaded to end the fifth.

Felipe Vazquez got his 30th save despite giving up a ninth-inning run.

Cincinnati starter Homer Bailey (1-14), like Taillon, worked five innings. He allowed three runs and six hits, with four strikeouts and a walk. His strikeout count gave him 1,001 for his career.

The Reds are 1-19 in Bailey’s 20 starts.

Cincinnati took a 1-0 lead in the first on Peraza’s one-out homer, his 10th, to left-center.

The Pirates tied it in the second. Corey Dickerson singled to center with one out and stole second. After Jose Osuna struck out, Moran doubled to right to drive in Dickerson.

In the third, Pittsburgh stacked four singles in a row with one out to take a 3-1 lead. Starling Marte got an infield base hit, Adam Frazier singled to right, Polanco drove in Marte with a rap to left and Cervelli brought home Frazier with a hit to center.

In the ninth, Curt Casali singled to left. Pinch runner Blake Trahan scored on pinch hitter Herrera’s double to the wall in left to make it 2-1. Vazquez loaded the bases but struck out two and got a groundout.

