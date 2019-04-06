Newman's double helps Pirates continue Reds' woes

Kevin Newman’s RBI double to the gap in left-center field in the bottom of the 10th inning on Saturday lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-5 win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds.

Apr 6, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle (13) watches over batting practice before his team plays the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Pinch-hitter Francisco Cervelli hit a one-out single off Raisel Iglesias (0-2) and raced home on Newman’s hit.

Josh Bell was 3 for 5 with a solo homer, two doubles and two RBIs, and Starling Marte hit a two-run double for Pittsburgh, which has won the first three contests of the four-game series.

Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer, Joey Votto smacked a tying homer, Curt Casali had an RBI double and Yasiel Puig added an RBI single for the Reds.

Pirates starter Trevor Williams allowed four runs (three earned) and seven hits in six innings, with three strikeouts and no walks.

Francisco Liriano (1-0) pitched a perfect 10th.

Cincinnati starter Tanner Roark gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings, with four strikeouts and two walks.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the first on Bell’s two-out double, driving in Jason Martin, who led off by singling in his first major league at-bat and stealing second.

In the third, Farmer’s first major league homer, to center, after Curt Casali reached on an error, gave Cincinnati a 2-1 lead. An out later, Scott Schebler singled , advanced on Votto’s base hit and scored on Puig’s single to make it 3-1. It was the Reds’ first run after a 30-inning drought.

In the bottom of the third, Colin Moran singled, Bell doubled and Melky Cabrera hit an RBI groundout to close it to 3-2.

Casali upped the Reds’ lead to 4-2 in the fourth with an RBI double.

It was the Pirates’ turn in the fifth. Bell hit a one-out homer, his first, to right-center to make it 4-3.

Pittsburgh regained the lead in the sixth. Jacob Stallings singled, and Erik Gonzalez bunted him to second. Pinch-hitter Adam Frazier walked. Pinch-hitter Jung Ho Kang grounded out, advancing the runners. Marte followed with a two-run double to the wall in center off Michael Lorenzen, the third reliever of the inning, to make it 5-4.

Votto tied it 5-5, leading off the eighth with his first homer, to center, off Keone Kela.

