Pirates shutout hands Reds 5th straight loss

Jordan Lyles and three relievers spun a six-hit shutout as the host Pittsburgh Pirates scored late for a 2-0 win over the poor-hitting Cincinnati Reds, who were blanked for the third time in their first six games of the season.

Apr 4, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jordan Lyles (31) delivers a first inning pitch against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Newman drove in a run in the seventh on a groundout and Josh Bell singled home an insurance run in the eighth as the Pirates ended a two-game losing streak while sticking the Reds with their fifth straight defeat.

The Reds, who were shut out 1-0 by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, have not scored in their last 19 innings.

The late runs made a winner of Pirates reliever Nick Kingham (1-0), who worked two scoreless innings in relief of Lyles, giving up two hits and striking out two.

Closer Felipe Vazquez got his first save of the season, despite allowing a batter to reach on a wild pitch after a strikeout, followed by a double by Jose Iglesias to put the potential tying runs in scoring position. But Vazquez struck out the next two batters to end the game.

Lyles began the night with a career record of 31-52 and a 5.28 ERA in 217 games, though against the Reds he was 4-1 with a 4.53 ERA in 14 games. On Thursday, he worked five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

Reds right-hander Tyler Mahle, in his first start of the season, pitched six shutout innings before giving way to a pinch-hitter in the seventh. He allowed five hits and struck out five with no walks, and 53 of his 78 pitches were for strikes.

The loss went to his successor, David Hernandez (0-1), who gave up the run in the seventh on Newman’s RBI groundout between the mound and first base that scored Pablo Reyes.

Reyes was pinch-running for Melky Cabrera, who singled with one out, his third hit of the game, and Reyes went to third on an exquisite hit-and run single by JB Schuck, who is playing in place of the injured Corey Dickerson.

The Pirates added their second run in the eighth on three consecutive singles, the last by Bell, off reliever Michael Lorenzen.

Bell and Starling Marte had two hits apiece, as the Pirates finished with 10. Tucker Barnhart had two of the Reds’ six hits.

Dickerson was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right shoulder strain. His roster spot went to Lyles.

—Field Level Media