Reds enjoy big night at plate, pummel Pirates

Tyler Naquin hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs Monday as the visiting Cincinnati Reds spanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-1.

Cincinnati, which racked up 15 hits, is 4-0 against the Pirates this year and has won three of its last four games.

Eugenio Suarez hit a solo homer, Tucker Barnhart and Nick Castellanos each hit a two-run double, Nick Senzel had a two-run single and an RBI double, and Mike Moustakas added an RBI single for the Reds.

Cincinnati starter Tyler Mahle (2-1) allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings, with four walks and seven strikeouts. Mahle also got on base twice, scored once and picked up his first career RBI.

Jacob Stallings homered for the Pirates, one of their five hits.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller (2-4) lasted 3 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs and seven hits, with two walks and two strikeouts.

Suarez smacked a two-out solo homer, his sixth, to right field in the second for a 1-0 Reds lead.

In the bottom of the second, Stallings replied with a leadoff homer, his second, to left field for a 1-1 tie.

Cincinnati sent 11 batters to the plate in a six-run fourth, starting with Jesse Winker’s bloop single. Nick Castellanos walked ahead of Moustakas’ RBI single.

Naquin’s double made it 3-1. An out later, Barnhart’s double drove in two for a 5-1 lead. Kyle Farmer singled and Mahle walked to load the bases. Duane Underwood Jr. replaced Keller and gave up Senzel’s two-run double for a 7-1 edge.

The Reds added another in the sixth. Barnhart doubled and went to third on Farmer’s single. Mahle beat a possible double play grounder for an RBI fielder’s choice, making it 8-1.

In the seventh, Winker doubled and went to third on Moustakas’ single in front of Naquin’s eighth homer, a shot to right field, for an 11-1 lead.

Senzel’s RBI double in the eighth after Farmer and Alex Blandino walked pushed it to 12-1, and Castellanos drove in two more with a double.

The Pirates have lost four of their last five and nine of 11.

--Field Level Media