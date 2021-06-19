Pirates hold off Indians to snap 10-game skid

EditorsNote: 4th graf, change 3 runs to 3 RBIs; take out 7th graf, duplicated material;

Gregory Polanco and Bryan Reynolds homered Friday as the Pittsburgh Pirates built a 10-run lead and held on to end a 10-game losing streak with a wild 11-10 decision over the visiting Cleveland Indians.

Ke’Bryan Hayes added a three-run double and Jacob Stallings a two-run double for the Pirates, who led 11-1 after six innings.

Pittsburgh starter Chad Kuhl (1-4) gave up one run and four hits in six innings with one walk and four strikeouts. Richard Rodriguez pitched around two hits in the ninth for his eighth save.

Cesar Hernandez hit a grand slam and an RBI single, and Rene Rivera contributed three hits and three RBIs for the Indians, who had won four straight.

Cleveland starter J.C. Mejia (1-2) gave up six runs and seven hits in five-plus innings. He fanned three without issuing a walk.

Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez left in the eighth inning after being hit in the left ankle by a pitch.

With the bases loaded in the Pittsburgh first, Colin Moran’s groundout brought in a run. Stallings followed with a two-run double, and Polanco made it a five-run inning with his seventh homer, a two-run shot to right.

In the third, Reynolds’ 11th homer, to right, increased the gap to 6-0.

Hernandez’s RBI single in the sixth made it 6-1.

Against reliever Kyle Nelson in the bottom of the sixth, Stallings walked. An out later, Kevin Newman singled and Ka’ai Tom walked to load the bases. Nelson walked pinch hitter Phillip Evans to force in a run and hit Frazier with a pitch to force in another, making it 8-1. Hayes’s double upped it to 11-1.

In the seventh, Pirates reliever Sam Howard walked Jose Ramirez, gave up a double to Eddie Rosario and walked Bobby Bradley to load the bases. Josh Naylor and Rivera hit RBI singles sandwiched around a strikeout to make it 11-3. An out later, Hernandez’s 11th homer, to center, closed the margin to 11-7.

In the eighth, Cleveland loaded the bases with two outs on two hit batsmen and a single. Rivera’s single drove in two, and a third scored on center fielder Reynolds’ throwing error, closing the Indians within 11-10.

