Santana's 10th-inning blast carries Indians past Pirates

Carlos Santana’s three-run homer in the 10th inning Tuesday gave the visiting Cleveland Indians their fourth straight win, 6-3 over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Aug 18, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) plays catch before playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Against Pittsburgh reliever Sam Howard (1-1) in a game that had been tied 3-3 since the fifth, and with Cesar Hernandez placed on second, Francisco Lindor drew a one-out walk. Santana blasted a shot to left, his second homer, and it survived a review to see whether it was fair or foul.

Santana earlier had a two-run single for Cleveland.

Josh Bell hit a two-run double and Colin Moran an RBI single for the Pirates, who had played just two games in eight days because of COVID-19 concerns with their scheduled opponents.

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Nick Wittgren (1-0) pitched a two-hit, scoreless ninth. Brad Hand worked the bottom of the 10th for his sixth save in as many opportunities.

Pirates rookie J.T. Brubaker made his second career start, going three innings and giving up three runs and three hits with three walks and a strikeout. The second half of the pitching piggyback, Derek Holland, followed with two scoreless innings.

The Indians played without manager Terry Francona, who will not participate in the series because of a scheduled medical procedure. First base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. is filling in.

Pittsburgh took a 1-0 lead in the first. Kevin Newman hit a one-out double to left-center and an out later scored on Moran’s single to right.

The Indians moved ahead in the third. Cesar Hernandez led off with a double to right-center and moved to third on a wild pitch. Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor walked to load the bases in front of Santana’s two-RBI single to center for a 2-1 lead. Franmil Reyes made it 3-1 with a sacrifice fly to center.

The Pirates tied it in the fifth. Adam Frazier singled to center with one out, and Kevin Newman walked. After both runners advanced on a wild pitch, Bell followed with a two-run double to right-center.

—Field Level Media