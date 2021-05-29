Pirates shut out Rockies for second time in one day

Adam Frazier and Ka’ai Tom homered Saturday to help the Pittsburgh Pirates top the visiting Colorado Rockies 4-0 for a sweep of a doubleheader.

The Pirates won the first game 7-0.

Will Craig added an RBI single for the Pirates, whose sweep of the day came after they had tied a season-worst with six straight losses.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller (3-6), who brought in a personal three-game losing streak, pitched five scoreless, two-hit innings, with two walks and six strikeouts. It was his first time facing the Rockies.

Pirates reliever Sam Howard, facing his former team for the first time, pitched a scoreless sixth, and David Bednar gave up a couple walks in the seventh but preserved the shutout.

Colorado starter Austin Gomber (3-5), coming off a career-best eight-inning outing, lasted half that. In four innings, he gave up three runs (two of earned) and five hits, with one walk and five strikeouts.

It was the Rockies’ fifth straight loss, leaving them 3-22 on the road. Colorado has been shut out in 10 of 25 away games.

In the first, Frazier hit Gomber’s first pitch into the stands in right, his second homer, for a 1-0 Pittsburgh lead.

The Pirates added another run in the third. Keller led off with an infield hit. He was called out, but that was overturned after Pittsburgh challenged. Frazier’s single to right sent Keller to second. Kevin Newman hit into a fielder’s choice, with Keller out at third.

Then came a costly blunder by Rockies catcher Elias Diaz, a former Pirate. Frazier took off from second on what was a fourth ball to Bryan Reynolds. Diaz inexplicably threw toward third, with his throw going into left field, allowing Frazier to score to make it 2-0.

It was Colorado’s 36th error.

Tom, fresh off the IL due to a wrist injury and playing on his 27th birthday, led off the fourth by lining his second homer to right-center to push Pittsburgh’s lead to 3-0.

In the sixth against Rockies reliever Robert Stephenson, Jacob Stallings led off with his first career triple, to center. Craig got him home with a flare to right to make it 4-0.

