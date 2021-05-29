Rockies lose Game 1 of DH to Pirates, fall to 3-21 on road

Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run homer Saturday as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the visiting Colorado Rockies 7-0 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Michael Perez added an RBI single and Gregory Polanco was 2 for 3 with an RBI, a triple and a run scored for the Pirates, who rode a three-run second inning to bust up a six-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh’s JT Brubaker (4-4), who had lost two starts in a row, pitched six innings, giving up no runs and four hits, with one walk and five strikeouts.

Chasen Shreve pitched a scoreless seventh to preserve the shutout.

Colorado starter Jon Gray (4-5) went three innings. He gave up three runs and four hits, with three walks and two strikeouts, and fell to 0-4 on the road.

The Rockies lost their fourth in a row and dropped to 3-21 on the road.

Colorado played without shortstop Trevor Story, who before the game was placed on the IL because of elbow tightness.

In the second, Wilmer Difo led off for Pittsburgh with a walk and went to third on Cole Tucker’s single to right. Perez’s sharp single up the middle drove in Difo to make it 1-0.

Brubaker showed bunt at times but worked Gray for a walk to load the bases. Adam Frazier followed with a fielder’s choice to get Tucker home to increase the lead to 2-0. Perez scored on Ben Gamel’s sacrifice fly for a 3-0 Pirates lead.

In the fifth against reliever Jhoulys Chacin, Gamel opened with a single to center. Reynolds hit his sixth homer, and second in as many games, on a shot to right to up the lead to 5-0.

Polanco tripled to right. Will Craig grounded out and Difo walked. Tucker grounded to second for a fielder’s choice, with Polanco safe on a throw home, increasing the score to 6-0.

Pittsburgh made it 7-0 in the sixth against reliever Lucas Gilbreath. Frazier doubled, went to third on Gamel’s ground out and scored on Polanco’s sacrifice fly.

--Field Level Media