Dickerson's walk-off blast lifts Pirates over Tigers

Corey Dickerson hit his first career walk-off home run Thursday to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 1-0 win over the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Dickerson hit a ball that barely made it into the right-field stands off Detroit reliever Alex Wilson (0-3).

“I thought I got enough of it. I hit it in the air pretty good,” Dickerson said.

The win validated a stellar performance by Pirates starter Ivan Nova.

Nova did not get a decision but pitched eight shutout innings, using only 81 pitches. He allowed six hits — never more than one in any inning — with five strikeouts. For his fourth start in a row, he did not walk a batter.

“With Nova pitching so good, we really wanted to give him the win,” Dickerson said in reference to the club winning.

Pirates closer Felipe Vasquez (1-0) got into and out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the ninth with two groundouts sandwiched around a popup to preserve the shutout.

Detroit starter Michael Fulmer also had a strong outing. Fulmer pitched six scoreless innings, giving up four hits, striking out nine and walking one, needing 75 pitches. His final inning, he had a mound visit from pitching coach and an athletic trainer who looked at Fulmer’s pitching hand.

Left-hander Daniel Stumpf pitched a perfect seventh. Pittsburgh got two runners on in the eighth against Joe Jimenez but could not score.

The teams played their full three-game series in less than 24 hours after Tuesday’s opener was rained out. They played a doubleheader Wednesday.

Nova got an immediate challenge when the first batter of the game, Leonys Martin, hit a triple but Nova then induced three groundball outs to strand Martin.

Pittsburgh came close in the eighth. Adam Frazier hit a two-out double, and Gregory Polanco was intentionally walked. On a grounder by Starling Marte toward third, Frazier eluded a tag by third baseman Niko Goodrum, but it was ruled Frazier left the basepath and was out.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle argued to no avail and was ejected.

—Field Level Media