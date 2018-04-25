FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
US MLB
April 25, 2018 / 1:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Pirates-Tigers postponed, will play pair Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tuesday night’s game between the Detroit Tigers and the host Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed by rain.

It will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday. The opener will begin at 4:05 p.m. with the second game beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

The Tigers and Pirates were rained out twice during their season-opening series in Detroit earlier in the season.

The Tigers will send right-hander Jordan Zimmermann (1-0, 7.71 ERA) and left-hander Matthew Boyd (0-1, 1.40) to the mound Wednesday. Pittsburgh will counter with right-handers Chad Kuhl (2-1, 4.57) and Jameson Taillon (2-1, 2.86).

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.