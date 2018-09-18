Pirates tie Royals in 8th, win in 9th

EditorsNote: revised headline, rewords third graf

Jacob Stallings hit a two-out, walk-off RBI single Monday night to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 7-6 win over the visiting Kansas City Royals.

After the Pirates tied it with two runs in the eighth, Kevin Kramer walked with two outs in the ninth and Kevin Newman singled to left against right-hander Ben Lively (0-3). Stallings flared a single to left, his third hit, to drive in Kramer.

Stallings was playing because No. 1 catcher Francisco Cervelli was a late scratch due to an illness.

Adam Frazier drove in two with a double for Pittsburgh (75-74).

Ryan O’Hearn had a homer and an RBI double, and Alex Gordon added an RBI double and an RBI single for the Royals (52-98).

Pirates starter Joe Musgrove gave up five runs and eight hits in six innings, with four strikeouts and no walks.

Edgar Santana (3-3) pitched a scoreless ninth.

Kansas City rookie Brad Keller allowed four runs and 10 hits in six innings, with seven strikeouts and one walk.

The Royals took a 1-0 lead in the third on Gordon’s RBI double to right.

In the bottom of the third, Frazier singled with one out and later scored on Corey Dickerson’s RBI hit for a 1-1 tie.

Pittsburgh moved ahead 3-1 in the fourth when Frazier doubled in two runs. Earlier in his at-bat, Frazier fouled a pitch off his right knee. He left the game after his double.

The Royals had a five-hit fifth and moved ahead 5-3, keyed by Keller’s first major league hit, RBI singles by Gordon and Salvador Perez, O’Hearn’s RBI double and Jorge Bonifacio’s sacrifice fly.

Pittsburgh closed the gap to 5-4 in the seventh on Josh Bell’s infield RBI single.

O’Hearn hit his 11th homer, to right, to lead off the eighth and make it 6-4.

In the bottom of the eighth, Jose Osuna hit a two-out infield single, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on Pablo Reyes’ infield hit and a fielding error by O’Hearn at first. Starling Marte tripled home Reyes to make it 6-6.

