June 7, 2018 / 8:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bellinger, Pederson power Dodgers past Pirates, 8-7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cody Bellinger homered for the third straight game and Joc Pederson belted two out Thursday as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7.

Pederson’s second homer produced an 8-3 lead, and the Dodgers held on for their fifth win in six games.

Elias Diaz hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs for the Pirates, who are 5-14 in their past 19.

The Dodgers were forced to go with a bullpen day when Dennis Santana, who was scheduled to make his first major league start, was scratched because of right lat soreness during his warmup.

Pedro Baez (3-3), the third of nine Los Angeles pitchers, allowed one run and two hits in two innings. Kenley Jansen gave up a homer but got a five-out save, his 15th.

Pittsburgh starter Jameson Taillon (3-5) allowed three runs and eight hits in five innings, with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Pederson led off the game with his fifth homer, to right.

Pittsburgh tied it 1-1 in the third when Jordy Mercer led off with a single and later scored on Gregory Polanco’s sacrifice fly.

Bellinger hit a double off the wall in right-center with one out in the fourth and later scored on Breyvic Valera’s bunt single, putting the Dodgers ahead for good, 2-1.

They made it 3-1 in the fifth when Matt Kemp’s fielder’s choice brought home Pederson, who led off with a double, and upped it to 4-1 in the sixth on pinch hitter Yasiel Puig’s RBI double.

The Pirates closed to within 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth on Josh Bell’s RBI double and Diaz’s sacrifice fly.

After Kemp got aboard with a one-out single in the seventh, Bellinger hit his 11th homer, to left, to make it 6-3.

Pederson struck again in the eighth, a two-run homer to center for an 8-3 Dodgers lead.

Diaz’s homer inside the foul pole in left made it 8-6 in the eighth.

Pinch hitter Francisco Cervelli’s ninth-inning homer to left made it 8-7, but Jansen got the final two outs from there to nail down the save.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
