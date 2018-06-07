Pirates' offense comes to life in win over Dodgers

Josh Harrison was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Corey Dickerson was 3-for-4 with four runs Wednesday as the Pittsburgh Pirates halted a three-game losing streak with an 11-9 win over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pittsburgh, which had been shut out in two games in a row, had 10 hits and drew 10 walks.

Matt Kemp went 3-for-5 with five RBIs, including a three-run homer, to pace the Dodgers, who had their four-game winning streak broken.

Pirates starter Trevor Williams, 0-1 over his past four starts, gave up four runs and four hits in three innings. Steven Brault (5-1) allowed three runs and three hits in 2 1/3 innings. Felipe Vazquez got four outs to notch his 11th save.

Los Angeles left-hander Caleb Ferguson, starting in his major league debut, had a rough 1 2/3 innings, allowing four runs. Daniel Hudson (1-2) gave up two runs, both unearned, and three hits in 1 1/3 innings.

In the second, Pittsburgh took a 4-0 lead on Harrison’s three-run double and Starling Marte’s RBI single.

The Dodgers tied it in the third with a two-out rally. Kemp hit a two-RBI double off the wall in center, and Cody Bellinger’s 10th homer, a two-run shot to right, made it 4-4.

Colin Moran’s fielder’s choice coupled with an error by Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy gave Pittsburgh a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the third. Another run came in on pinch hitter Josh Bell’s fielder’s choice for a 6-4 Pittsburgh lead.

David Freese knocked in two more with a double in the fourth to make it 8-4.

The Dodgers closed to within 8-7 in the fifth on Kemp’s 10th homer, a three-run blast to left-center.

Pittsburgh scored three more in the sixth for an 11-7 edge. Sean Rodriguez had an RBI single, and pinch hitter Gregory Polanco drove in two with a double.

In the eighth, a balk by Kyle Crick gifted Los Angeles a run, and Yasmani Grandal followed with an RBI single to make it 11-9.

