Dodgers down Pirates in rain-shortened game

Mookie Betts homered and made a sharp defensive play Thursday to help the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers top the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 in a rain-shortened game for a sweep of their three-game series.

Slideshow ( 36 images )

Zach McKinstry and Justin Turner each had a run-scoring single for the Dodgers in a game that was called in the top of the eighth inning after a delay of 75 minutes.

Los Angeles starter Julio Urias (9-2) pitched six innings, yielding three runs and six hits, with no walks and five strikeouts. He also hit a two-run single.

Phil Bickford pitched a scoreless inning for his first save.

The Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds homered and Erik Gonzalez hit an RBI double.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller (3-7) went just 2 2/3 innings, giving up four runs and five hits, with three walks and three strikeouts.

Betts sent the game’s third pitch over the wall in center for his sixth homer, giving the Dodgers a 1-0 lead.

Pittsburgh tied it in the second. Phillip Evans singled and scored from first on Gonzalez’s double. Gonzalez moved to third on a wild pitch. Ka’ai Tom flied out to right, where Betts made a shoestring catch, spun and rifled a dart home on one bounce to throw out Tom.

In the third, Los Angeles took a 4-1 lead. Turner was hit by a pitch and went to third on Cody Bellinger’s single. Matt Beaty also got hit by a pitch to load the bases. Turner scored on McKinstry’s sacrifice fly for a 2-1 lead.

Bellinger went to third on Gavin Lux’s fielder’s choice. Austin Barnes walked. Urias singled to drive in two, giving him seven RBIs this year and making it 4-1.

The Pirates shortened it to 4-3 in the third. Adam Frazier doubled with one out. Ke’Bryan Hayes hit into a fielder’s choice before Reynolds launched his 10th homer, to left.

In the seventh, Bellinger singled to left with one out, went to third on Beaty’s single to left-center and scored on McKinstry’s base hit to right for a 5-3 Dodgers lead.

Betts singled in the eighth. Max Muncy walked, and Betts stole third. Turner singled to drive in Betts for a 6-3 lead.

--Field Level Media