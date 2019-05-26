Dodgers roll past host Pirates

EditorsNote: Tweaks wording in 2nd graf, style in 3rd graf; adds “Joc” to 6th graf; tweaks wording in 10th graf

May 25, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Workers prepare the field as the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Los Angeles Dodgers after a rain delay at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger each drove in two runs Saturday as the visiting Dodgers downed the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2, taking the first two games of the weekend series.

Los Angeles’ eight doubles were the most in a single game this season in the big leagues.

In the matchup between early MVP candidates, Bellinger was 2-for-4 with a walk and made a leaping catch at the wall in right to rob Jake Elmore of extra bases. Pittsburgh’s Josh Bell was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

Los Angeles starter Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-1) entered with the longest active scoreless streak in the major leagues, 31 innings. That lasted just one more inning, but he pitched six innings, giving up two runs and 10 hits, with three strikeouts and no walks. He also doubled in the go-ahead run in the fourth.

Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove (3-5), who had won two straight starts, gave up six runs and 10 hits in five innings, with one strikeout and no walks.

The Dodgers took the lead in the first. Joc Pederson doubled, moved to third on Max Muncy’s groundout and scored on Seager’s base hit.

Bell led off the second with a double and scored on Melky Cabrera’s fielder’s choice when catcher Russell Martin misfired throwing to third. Cole Tucker later drove in Cabrera with a single for 2-1 Pittsburgh lead.

Bellinger’s RBI single in the third tied it 2-2.

With two outs in the fourth, Chris Taylor singled and scored on Ryu’s double to right-center that was nearly a homer to give Los Angeles a 3-2 lead.

Pittsburgh catcher Francisco Cervelli got hit in the mask by a broken bat in the fourth. He remained in the game for the final out and then was removed for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the inning.

The Dodgers opened the fifth with successive doubles by Muncy, Seager and Bellinger to make it 5-2, and Martin later added a sacrifice fly for a 6-2 lead.

Pederson’s RBI single in the sixth pushed it to 7-2.

—Field Level Media