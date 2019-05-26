Dodgers unload to finish sweep of Pirates

Corey Seager and Joc Pederson homered and Matt Beaty drove in four runs Sunday for the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers, who outslugged the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-7 on Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep.

May 26, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; A Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse attendant polishes batting helmets in the dugout prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Turner was 5-for-5 with a walk and three runs scored during his first career five-hit game for the Dodgers, who over the past three seasons are 17-2 against Pittsburgh and have won 10 straight.

Los Angeles finished its road trip with a 6-2 mark.

Bryan Reynolds and Adam Frazier homered for Pittsburgh, which concluded a 1-5 homestand.

Los Angeles starter Kenta Maeda (6-2) and Pittsburgh starter Chris Archer (1-5) each pitched five innings. Maeda allowed three runs and five hits, with four strikeouts and no walks. Archer gave up four runs and six hits, with three strikeouts and six walks.

Seager led off the second with a first-pitch homer, his fifth, to center for a 1-0 Dodgers lead. It was Los Angeles’ 80th homer of the season.

Pittsburgh took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second on Reynolds’ fifth homer, a two-run shot to right.

Los Angeles regained the lead in the fifth, 4-2, on Beaty’s two-run single and an RBI fielder’s choice by Seager.

Frazier led off the bottom of the fifth with his third homer, to center, to close it to 4-3.

Against relievers Montana DuRapau and Dovydas Neverauskas, the Dodgers sent 11 batters to the plate and racked up six runs in the sixth. Pederson led off with his 15th homer and later singled in the sixth run of the frame for a 10-3 advantage.

Los Angeles catcher Austin Barnes was hit by a pitch in that sequence. He stayed in to run the bases but left after that because of groin soreness.

Colin Moran, Elias Diaz and Melky Cabrera each had an RBI base hit in the bottom of the six as the Pirates pulled to within 10-6.

Beaty’s RBI double in the seventh made it 11-6, and Gregory Polanco’s RBI double in the ninth made it a four-run margin.

