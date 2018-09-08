Kramer, Luplow rally Pirates past Marlins

Rookie Kevin Kramer hit a game-tying single for his first major league RBI, and Jordan Luplow followed with a two-run home run in the seventh inning Friday to push the host Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins.

Kramer, making his first career start, was 2-for-4.

In the seventh against reliever Tayron Guerrero (1-3), Jordy Mercer led off with his career-high 28th double. Two outs later, Kramer made it 3-3 with a single to center. Luplow followed with his third homer, to right-center for a 5-3 lead.

Josh Bell also hit a two-run homer for Pittsburgh, which has won four straight.

Lewis Brinson hit a three-run homer for Miami, which has lost three of five.

Pittsburgh starter Chris Archer gave up three runs and five hits in six innings, with six strikeouts and three walks. Richard Rodriguez (4-2) pitched a perfect seventh to earn the win.

Felipe Vazquez worked around a leadoff single in the ninth for his 31st save.

Miami right-hander Dan Straily gave up two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks, before he left because of a left oblique strain. He is day to day, according to the Marlins.

In the second, Corey Dickerson doubled to left with one out ahead of Bell’s ninth homer, to left-center, giving Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead. It broke an 0-for-13 skid for Bell and was his first homer and first RBI since Aug. 11.

In the fifth, Archer socked a two-out double to right-center, his third big league hit. That’s when Straily left after signaling to the dugout.

Archer began to struggle in the sixth. J.T. Realmuto doubled down the line in left with one out. Brian Anderson walked. After Archer struck out Miguel Rojas, Brinson launched his 11th homer to left for a 3-2 Marlins lead.

Against Miami reliever Jarlin Garcia in the bottom of the sixth, Gregory Polanco led off with a double to right-center, but he left the game after injuring his left knee and left shoulder sliding into second.

—Field Level Media