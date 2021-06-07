Marlins top Pirates to snap eight-game losing streak

EditorsNote: minor edits

Jesus Aguilar hit a towering home run and right-hander Sandy Alcantara pitched eight strong innings Sunday as the visiting Miami Marlins ended an eight-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Aguilar also had a single, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs for Miami, which avoided being swept in the four-game series.

Alcantara (3-5) gave up one unearned run and six hits, walked two and struck out six. Yimi Garcia pitched the ninth for his 10th save.

Colin Moran hit an RBI double for the Pirates, who missed a shot at their first series sweep of any length.

Pittsburgh starter Chad Kuhl (0-3) pitched six innings and allowed three runs, one of them unearned, and three hits, with one walk and two strikeouts.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the first. Adam Frazier reached on Aguilar’s fielding error at first and went to second on Ke’Bryan Hayes’ infield hit. Bryan Reynolds grounded into a double play, with Frazier going to third. Moran, just off the injured list and in his first at-bat since May 8, doubled to right to drive in Frazier.

Aguilar redeemed himself by immediately tying the game. He led off the second with an estimated 444-foot rocket that landed in the second deck in left, his 12th homer.

The pitchers’ duel resumed and stretched to the sixth, when the Marlins moved ahead.

Leading off, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was hit on the top of his right foot by a pitch. He sat on the ground in pain and was attended to by a trainer and manager Don Mattingly. He finally stood, tested the foot and stayed in the game.

Starling Marte singled to left, with Chisholm gingerly moving to second. Corey Dickerson grounded to second for a potential double play, but shortstop Erik Gonzalez bobbled the throw from Frazier, allowing Chisholm to score and Marte to go to third.

Aguilar’s sacrifice fly to right brought Marte home for a 3-1 lead.

--Field Level Media