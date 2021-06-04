Pirates rally to defeat Marlins, snap skid

EditorsNote: Edits thru

Jacob Stallings’ three-run double in the eighth inning Thursday rallied the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 win over the visiting Miami Marlins.

Trailing 3-2, Adam Frazier hit a one-out infield single against Dylan Floro (2-3) and moved to second on a groundout. Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco walked to load the bases, and Stallings cleared them with a double to left.

Reynolds homered for Pittsburgh, which had lost three straight.

Pirates starter Tyler Anderson allowed three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings, with no walks and four strikeouts. Kyle Crick (1-0) pitched the eighth and Richard Rodriguez pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Garrett Cooper each had an RBI single for the Marlins, who have lost six in a row.

Miami starter Elieser Hernandez, just activated from the 60-day injured list after a biceps injury, had a successful return. But he could go right back to the IL after he suffered a right quadriceps strain while scoring a run in the sixth.

In five innings pitched, Hernandez gave up one run on three hits, with no walks and six strikeouts.

In the third, Jon Berti hit a one-out single to left. Hernandez’s sacrifice bunt got Berti to second. Chisholm singled to left to bring Berti home for a 1-0 Marlins lead.

Reynolds led off the Pittsburgh fourth with his eighth homer, to right, to tie it.

Hernandez led off the sixth with a single to center, his second career hit. An out later, Starling Marte -- a former Pirates standout making his return to PNC Park -- doubled off the wall in right-center, sending Hernandez to third and chasing Anderson for Clay Holmes.

Jesus Aguilar grounded out to third for a 2-1 Miami lead, but Hernandez sprawled to the grass after he crossed home. He was helped off.

Cooper’s single to right drove in Marte to make it 3-1.

With one out in the bottom of the sixth against Ross Detwiler, Ke’Bryan Hayes tripled off the wall in right. Reynolds reached on Chisholm’s fielding error as Hayes scored to close it to 3-2.

--Field Level Media