FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
US MLB
June 21, 2018 / 1:38 AM / in an hour

Brewers-Pirates series finale rained out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Milwaukee Brewers’ scheduled game against the Pirates in Pittsburgh was rained out Wednesday night after the teams waited through a two-plus-hour delay.

The contest never got underway. No makeup date was immediately announced.

The Brewers return home to play host to the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. The Pirates stay home for the start of a four-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Milwaukee is scheduled to visit Pittsburgh again July 12-15 and Sept. 21-23.

The Pirates won the series opener 1-0 at PNC Park on Monday, and the Brewers won 3-2 on Tuesday.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.