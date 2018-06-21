Brewers-Pirates series finale rained out

The Milwaukee Brewers’ scheduled game against the Pirates in Pittsburgh was rained out Wednesday night after the teams waited through a two-plus-hour delay.

The contest never got underway. No makeup date was immediately announced.

The Brewers return home to play host to the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. The Pirates stay home for the start of a four-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Milwaukee is scheduled to visit Pittsburgh again July 12-15 and Sept. 21-23.

The Pirates won the series opener 1-0 at PNC Park on Monday, and the Brewers won 3-2 on Tuesday.

—Field Level Media