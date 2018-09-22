Brewers use 6-run 6th to top Pirates

Travis Shaw, Mike Moustakas and Erik Kratz hit homers in a six-run sixth inning Friday for the Milwaukee Brewers in an 8-3 win over the host Pittsburgh Pirates.

Keon Broxton also homered, and Jesus Aguilar added an RBI double for Milwaukee (88-66), which moved to within 1 1/2 games of the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. The Brewers kept a three-game lead for the first NL wild-card spot.

Josh Bell and Corey Dickerson hit homers for Pittsburgh (77-75), which had its five-game winning streak squashed.

Both starters left after a rain delay of 2 hours, 14 minutes in the top of the fifth with Pittsburgh leading 3-1. The Brewers’ Jhoulys Chacin allowed three runs and four hits, including two homers, in four innings, with one strikeout and one walk.

Pittsburgh’s Ivan Nova allowed one run and three hits in 4 1/3 innings, with two strikeouts and two walks.

Milwaukee reliever Corbin Burnes (6-0) pitched the fifth. Pittsburgh’s Edgar Santana (3-4) gave up four runs in the sixth without getting an out before leaving with an injury.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the first when Josh Bell hit a two-out homer, his 11th, to right.

The Brewers tied it in the fourth on Ryan Braun’s RBI single.

After Francisco Cervelli led off the fourth with a walk, Dickerson’s homer to right, his 12th, gave Pittsburgh a 3-1 lead.

The top of the sixth was a blast for Milwaukee and a disaster for the Pirates. Christian Yelich opened with a single off Santana and scored on Aguilar’s double off the wall in right to make it 3-2. At that point, Cervelli left the game because of gastrointestinal distress.

Shaw followed with his 30th homer for a 4-3 lead. Braun walked. In the middle of that plate appearance, Santana left because of right forearm and elbow discomfort. Moustakas, with his 27th, and Kratz, with his sixth, hit back-to-back homers off Steven Brault to make it 7-3.

Broxton’s fourth homer in the seventh upped it to 8-3.

