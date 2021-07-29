Brewers coast to win over host Pirates

EditorsNote: changed to “an” in 7th graf, other minor edits

Slideshow ( 60 images )

Lorenzo Cain and Luis Urias each hit two-run doubles Wednesday to lead the visiting Milwaukee Brewers past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3.

Avisail Garcia and Tyrone Taylor each added an RBI single for the Brewers, who have won four of five.

Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser (7-5) breezed through five scoreless innings, giving up two hits and a walk and striking out two.

Rodolfo Castro homered twice for the Pirates, who have lost three straight and seven of nine.

Pittsburgh starter Max Kranick (1-2), who wasn’t announced for the game until earlier in the day, pitched into the sixth. He allowed six runs and 10 hits, with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Brewers took a 1-0 lead in the first. Kolten Wong singled to center, went to second on Willy Adames’ single to right, to third on a double play and scored on Garcia’s single to center. It was Garcia’s 60th RBI.

In the fourth, Narvaez doubled to the corner in right and advanced to third on Garcia’s single to left. Kranick struck out Rowdy Tellez and got Taylor on an infield lineout, but Cain doubled to right-center to drive in Narvaez and Garcia for a 3-0 Milwaukee lead.

The Brewers got three more in the sixth. Tellez and Taylor opened with singles and Cain was hit in the left side by a Kranick 92 mph pitch to load the bases. Urias’ two-run double to left made it 5-0 and chased Kranick before he could get an out in the inning.

Reliever Chasen Shreve struck out pinch-hitter Jackie Bradley Jr. before Cain scored on Wong’s sacrifice fly to right for a 6-0 edge.

In the seventh, Garcia’s one-out infield base hit and Tellez’s walk set up Taylor’s RBI single to right to push it to 7-0.

Castro led off the bottom of the seventh with his fourth homer, to center, to make it 7-1, then hit a two-run shot to left in the ninth. Each of the rookie’s five big-league hits are homers.

--Field Level Media