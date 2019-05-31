Brewers hit four homers, rip Pirates

Mike Moustakas had two of Milwaukee’s four homers and added an RBI single Thursday as the visiting Brewers downed the Pittsburgh Pirates, 11-5.

Yasmani Grandal and Eric Thames also homered. Moustakas and Grandal each had four hits for eight of the 18 total for Milwaukee, and Lorenzo Cain matched Moustakas with four RBIs.

Colin Moran homered and Melky Cabrera had a two-run double for Pittsburgh, which has lost eight of 11 overall and seven of eight at home.

It was the first meeting of the year between the National League Central clubs.

Brewers starter Chase Anderson (3-0) gave up two runs and six hits in five innings, with five strikeouts and one walk.

For Pittsburgh, starter Joe Musgrove (3-6) pitched six innings, allowing five runs and 11 hits, with six strikeouts and two walks. He has given up 11 runs and 21 hits over his past two starts.

Ben Gamel led off the game with a double to left. Two outs later, Moustakas launched his 14th homer, to right-center, for a 2-0 Brewers lead.

Christian Yelich picked up his 45th RBI and increased Milwaukee’s lead to 3-0 in the second when he tripled to right-center two outs after Orlando Arcia led off with a base hit.

In the bottom of the second, Josh Bell led off with a double to left and moved up on Gregory Polanco’s single to shallow right. An out later, Elias Diaz drove in Bell with a single up the middle to make it 3-1.

Moustakas and Grandal hit back-to-back solo homers in the third to bulk up the lead to 5-1.

Pittsburgh got one back in the fourth when Moran hit his sixth homer, making it 5-2.

In the eighth, Cain doubled in Yelich, who drew a two-out walk, for a 6-2 edge. Cain scored on Moustakas’ single, making it 7-2.

The Pirates drew to within 7-5 in the eighth on Cabrera’s pinch-hit two-run double and Cole Tucker’s RBI single.

Thames’ homer to right and Cain’s three-run double made it 11-5 in the ninth.

—Field Level Media