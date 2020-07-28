Brewers rally in 9th, take down Pirates in 11 innings

Eric Sogard’s RBI double in the 11th inning Monday gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 win and spoiled the Pittsburgh Pirates’ home opener.

Jul 27, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Steven Brault (43) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After Milwaukee scored four runs in the ninth to force extra innings, Brock Holt started at second in the 11th and scored on Sogard’s one-out shot down the line in left against reliever Dovydas Neverauskas (0-1).

David Phelps (1-0) pitched the 10th and 11th for the Brewers.

Colin Moran homered twice for Pittsburgh.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser gave up one hit in five innings. Houser struck out four and walked three.

Pittsburgh starter Steven Brault gave up one hit, struck out one and walked two in two innings. Brault was scheduled for a piggybacking situation. After a rain delay, Chad Kuhl came in a little earlier than scripted.

Kuhl, returning from Tommy John surgery, lasted 3 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up three hits, all singles, with four strikeouts and two walks. It was his first appearance since June 26, 2018.

Although a rain delay in the middle of the second lasted one hour, 42 minutes, Houser remained in. The first batter upon the resumption of the game, Moran, launched a 405-footer to right for a 1-0 Pittsburgh lead. It was Moran’s second homer in as many days.

In the seventh, Milwaukee’s Avisail Garcia led off with a double to the corner in right. Two outs and a walk to Sogard later, Lorenzo Cain knocked in Garcia with a single to left for a 1-1 tie.

With one out in the home half of the seventh, Moran pushed Pittsburgh back in front, 2-1, this homer clearing the stands in right and bouncing into the Allegheny River.

Bryan Reynolds walked. Jose Osuna reached on pitcher Devin Williams’ throwing error. Alex Claudio replaced Williams and, after striking out Gregory Polanco, walked Jacob Stallings to load the bases. Jarrod Dyson drove in two with a base hit to right, and Stallings scored on a wild pitch for a 5-1 Pirates lead.

In the ninth, reliever Michael Feliz hit Keston Hiura with the bases loaded and Christian Yelich drove in another with a grounder to make it 5-3. After Kyle Crick replaced Feliz, Ryan Braun hit a two-out, two-strike double to tie it.

—Field Level Media