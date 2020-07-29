Frazier leads Pirates to comeback win over Brewers

EditorsNote: Clarifies Frazier’s first HR of season (Graf 2); notes new pitcher before Hiura SF (Graf 8); other minor edits

Jul 28, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell (55) fields ground ball in infield practice before playing the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Frazier’s tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning Tuesday lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-6 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

Frazier’s first homer of the season came off Bobby Wahl (0-1) after Cole Tucker led off the eighth with a double. Guillermo Heredia had a two-run single for Pittsburgh, and Phillip Evans added a tying RBI double in the seventh.

Keston Hiura hit a two-run homer and Orlando Arcia a two-run double for the Brewers, who blew a 6-2 lead.

Derek Holland, in his Pirates debut, went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs and two hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Geoff Hartlieb (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for his first major league win, and Nick Burdi pitched the ninth for his first big-league save.

Milwaukee starter Josh Lindblom, making his first major league appearance in three years following a successful run in the Korea Baseball Organization, left during the fourth because of a back injury. He allowed three hits and two runs in 3 2/3 innings. Lindblom walked three and fanned five.

In the fourth, Pittsburgh’s Colin Moran drew a one-out walk and went to third on Bryan Reynolds’ double to right. Evans walked to load the bases ahead of Heredia’s base hit for a 2-0 lead.

Milwaukee tied it in the sixth. Lorenzo Cain drew a one-out walk, and Hiura followed with a two-run shot to left-center, his first.

In the seventh, Pirates reliever Chris Stratton walked Eric Sogard and Avisail Garcia before being replaced by Miguel Del Pozo, who walked Justin Smoak to load the bases, then walked Manny Pina to force in a run for a 3-2 Milwaukee lead.

Del Pozo gave up a two-run double off the wall in right to Arcia, making it 5-2, and intentionally walked Cain. Hirua’s sacrifice fly off new pitcher Geoff Hartlieb made it 6-2.

In the bottom of the seventh against Brent Suter, Tucker and John Ryan Murphy singled, and Frazier was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Suter walked Kevin Newman to make it 6-3. An out later, Smoak’s throwing error from first base on Moran’s grounder allowed two runs to score, closing the gap to 6-5. Corey Knebel, who relieved Suter, gave up an RBI double to Evans for a 6-6 tie.

—Field Level Media