Pirates even series with 9-4 win over Brewers

Kevin Newman and Colin Moran each drove in two runs Friday as the Pittsburgh Pirates used a small-ball game to beat the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 9-4.

May 31, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) at the batting cage prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh, which had lost eight of its previous 11 games, including the series opener Thursday, had 13 hits — all singles.

The Pirates rode a six-run third to the win.

Jesus Aguilar and Keston Hiura homered for Milwaukee.

Pittsburgh starter Chris Archer (2-5) pitched seven innings, allowing four runs — all on homers — and five hits, with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Archer had been 0-5 over his previous six starts and had predicted over the preceding couple days that he would get back on track in this game. He was especially strong early in the game, needing 18 pitches through two perfect innings at the start.

Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin (3-7) was sunk by control issues, giving up seven runs and six hits in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out two, but three of his four walks came with the bases loaded.

Josh Bell extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI single in the first following Starling Marte’s two-out single and stolen base, giving Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead.

The Brewers tied it in the second on Aguilar’s leadoff, first-pitch homer to center, his fourth.

Pittsburgh’s third started with successive base hits by Newman, Gregory Polanco and Marte, with Newman scoring for a 2-1 lead. An out later, Bryan Reynolds walked to load the bases.

Chacin walked three of the next four runners, giving the Pirates a 5-1 lead and bringing on reliever Freddy Peralta. Newman, up again, singled in two more runs to make it 7-1.

With two outs in the fourth, Mike Moustakas doubled and Yasmani Grandal walked to set up Hiura’s three-run homer, his fourth, drawing Milwaukee to within 7-4.

Moran improved to .396 batting with runners in scoring position with an RBI single in the sixth to boost the Pirates to an 8-4 lead, and Jacob Stallings followed with another RBI single, making it 9-4.

—Field Level Media