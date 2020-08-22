Pirates pound out 14 hits, club Brewers

Gregory Polanco and Jacob Stallings each hit a two-run homer and Adam Frazier added a solo shot Saturday as the Pittsburgh Pirates won consecutive games for the first time, 12-5 over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

Aug 22, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) bounces a kick ball in the outfield before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Frazier, Colin Moran and Bryan Reynolds each added an RBI double - one of three doubles for Moran - and Erik Gonzalez drove in two with a single for the Pirates.

Keston Hiura hit a three-run homer and Jedd Gyorko a solo shot for Milwaukee.

Pittsburgh starter Derek Holland (1-1) pitched five innings, allowing one run and four hits, with three walks and five strikeouts.

Milwaukee’s Josh Lindblom (1-1) went four innings, giving up three runs and six hits, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Frazier singled in the first and, an out later, scooted home on Moran’s double down the line in right for a 1-0 Pirates lead. Milwaukee unsuccessfully challenged Frazier’s safe call at home.

The Brewers tied it in the fourth. Gyorko hit a one-out homer, his third, to left.

Moran drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the fourth. An out later, Polanco homered to right-center, his third, to put Pittsburgh in front 3-1.

Frazier greeted reliever Brent Suter in the fifth with a blast to right, his fourth, to make it 4-1. An out later, Moran doubled. Reynolds doubled home Moran to push it to 5-1.

Against Eric Yardley in the sixth, J.T. Riddle reached on Hiura’s throwing error from second. Stallings sent his first homer into the bullpen for a 7-1 lead.

In the seventh with Pittsburgh reliever Dovydas Neverauskas in, Orlando Arcia hit a one-out single. An out later, Christian Yelich walked before Hiura hit his seventh homer - and ninth in 21 career games against the Pirates - to center to close it to 7-4.

Drew Rasmussen, in his second big league appearance, relieved with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh. He walked Stallings to make it 8-4. Gonzalez’s single brought home two more. Frazier’s double increased it to 12-4.

Ryan Braun’s RBI double in the ninth made it 12-5.

—Field Level Media