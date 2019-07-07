Reynolds 4 RBIs push Pirates past Brewers

Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer and an RBI double Sunday to help the Pittsburgh Pirates edge the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 6-5.

Jul 7, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) throws in the outfield before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Newman had an RBI single and Adam Frazier had three hits to give him 18 in July for Pittsburgh, which has won five of seven.

Jesus Aguilar hit two-run homer and a solo shot, and Keston Hiura added two-run homer for the Brewers, who have lost five of six.

Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove pitched six-plus innings, giving up three runs on five hits, with five strikeouts and a walk.

Francisco Liriano (3-1) allowed one base runner in an inning of work. Felipe Vazquez got the final four outs for his 20th save.

Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson went four innings, giving up two runs and five hits, with four strikeouts and a walk.

The Brewers played without shortstop Orlando Arcia, who was carted off the field Saturday after colliding with Hiura, although Arcia said he was OK. Also out was right fielder Christian Yelich, who has pulled out of the Home Run Derby because of a back problem.

Pittsburgh took a 2-0 lead in the second. With one out, Colin Moran hit his third career triple. Newman drove him in with a single. Jacob Stallings singled to right, moving Newman to third. Musgrove’s safety squeeze bunt scored Newman for Musgrove’s first career RBI.

Aguilar led off the fifth with a liner that cleared the wall in left for his seventh homer, closing it to 2-1.

Frazier and Reynolds started the bottom of the fifth with back-to-back doubles to make it 3-1.

Musgrove, whose previous start was truncated at three innings because of rain, continued this time after a 40-minute rain delay after the fifth.

In the seventh, Musgrove walked Eric Thames, and Aguilar followed with his second homer of the day, a shot to center, for a 3-3 tie.

In the bottom of the seventh against Junior Guerra (3-2), pinch-hitter Kevin Kramer walked, Frazier singled and Reynolds lofted his seventh homer to right for a 6-3 lead.

Hiura cut into that with his seventh homer in the eighth after Mike Moustakas walked, making it 6-5.

