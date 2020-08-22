Reynolds, Pirates pound Brewers

Bryan Reynolds homered, tripled and singled, drove in four runs and scored three times Friday as the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-2 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

Aug 21, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) at the batting cage before playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pirates stacked five straight singles in a three-run fourth inning and added three more runs in the eighth.

Ben Gamel and Christian Yelich homered for the Brewers.

Pittsburgh starter Chad Kuhl (1-1) pitched five innings, giving up one run and two hits with three walks and a strikeout. The Pirates are 7-0 in his seven career starts against the Brewers.

Adrian Houser (1-2) pitched seven innings for Milwaukee, allowing four runs, nine hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

Pittsburgh closer Keone Kela left in the ninth inning after five pitches. The nature of his injury wasn’t apparent.

Gamel gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead with a homer to right-center, his third, in the second inning.

Reynolds responded in the bottom of the second with his second homer, also to right-center, for a 1-1 tie.

In the fourth, Pittsburgh worked Houser from the start. Josh Bell hit a leadoff single to center. Colin Moran singled to left-center, with Bell aggressively moving to third.

Reynolds hit a ball that went off Houser’s glove, and shortstop Orlando Arcia’s short toss to second was too late and offline. It was ruled a single, and Bell scored for a 2-1 lead.

Gregory Polanco got in on the act with a single to center, bringing home Moran. Finally, Cole Tucker’s infield single drove in Reynolds to make it 4-1.

Against reliever Richard Rodriguez in the eighth, Yelich cut the deficit to 4-2 with a leadoff homer to left, his seventh. Up to that point, Gamel had had all three of the Brewers’ hits.

In the home half of the eighth with Alex Claudio pitching, Bell led off with a single. Moran followed with a bunt single in front of Reynolds’ triple to left-center that increased the Pirates’ lead to 6-2. After Polanco struck out, Tucker singled to bring Reynolds home and make it 7-2.

Pittsburgh’s Tyler Bashlor got the last three outs after Kela exited.

