Bell homers twice as Pirates come back to top A's

Kevin Newman’s two-run triple and Francisco Cervelli’s RBI single produced a three-run seventh inning Saturday as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the visiting Oakland A’s 6-4.

May 4, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker (3) reacts at the batting cage before playing the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Bell homered twice for Pittsburgh, which has won three of its past four.

Khris Davis was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored for the A’s, who have lost seven of eight.

Pittsburgh starter Trevor Williams allowed four runs and eight hits in six innings, with five strikeouts and one walk.

Michael Feliz (1-0) pitched one scoreless inning. Felipe Vazquez pitched the ninth for his ninth save.

Oakland starter Chris Bassitt gave up three runs and five hits in five innings, with six strikeouts and two walks.

J.B. Wendelken (0-1) gave up the three runs in the seventh.

Pittsburgh reliever Keona Kela left after facing one batter in the seventh because of right shoulder discomfort.

Oakland took a 3-0 lead in the first with two outs. Matt Chapman doubled and scored on Davis’ base hit. Kendrys Morales’ stand-up triple brought home Davis to make it 2-0. Stephen Piscotty followed with an RBI single.

Bell cut it to 3-1 when he led off the second with a homer to right. He blasted a two-out, two-run homer to center in the third for a 3-3 tie. It gave Bell a team-leading eighth homer and his first career multiple-homer game.

The A’s regained the lead in the fifth. Chapman hit a one-out triple and scored on Davis’ single to make it 4-3.

Oakland rookie Skye Bolt, recalled before the series, got his first major league hit in his third at-bat, a pinch-hit double off the wall in right, to lead off the seventh, but was stranded after Michael Feliz replaced Kela.

In the bottom of the seventh, Gregory Polanco doubled off the wall in right with one out. Bell was walked intentionally, then was out at second, with Polanco going to third, on Bryan Reynolds’ fielder’s choice.

Newman hit a two-run triple to right to give Pittsburgh its first lead, 5-4. Cervelli followed with an RBI single to left, making it 6-4.

